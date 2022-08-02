Government and Politics

Budd-Sponsored Bill To Fight Pediatric Cancer Passes House

Washington, D.C. – H.R. 623, the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0 passed the House. Rep. Budd sponsored the bipartisan bill in February 2022.

The bill extends the Pediatric Research Initiative through 2027 and nearly doubles the annual funding from $12.6 million to $25 million.

Rep. Budd released the following statement:

“America’s scientific community is on the cusp of developing cures to some of the most dangerous cancers, which offers tremendous hope to the countless children currently suffering from these dreaded diseases. I am proud to support a bill that ensures that this research is a priority and researchers have enough resources to develop more cures and save more lives.”