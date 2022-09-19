Government and Politics

September 19, 2022

Burr Demands Clarity on Admin’s Contradictory Covid-19 Policies After President Declares 'the Pandemic is Over'

Today, Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Ranking Member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, sent a letter to President Biden questioning his Administration’s many policies that contradict his announcement that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“I watched with great interest your 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night where you stated, ‘the pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID, we’re still doing a lot of working on it, but the pandemic is over.’ If that is the case and you, as President, direct policy of your Administration, I have questions about actions your Administration is taking that do not align with your announcement,”Senator Burr writes.

“Despite Americans having largely returned to normal life, which you acknowledged when you noted that attendees at the Detroit Auto Show were not wearing masks, your Administration continues to request un-offset emergency funding from Congress, enforce vaccine mandates, and maintain federal emergency declarations that cost taxpayers billions of dollars,” the Senator continues. “Without a clear plan to wind down pandemic-era policies, the deficit will continue to balloon and the effectiveness of public health measures will wane as the American people continue to be confused by mixed messages and distrust of federal officials.”

