Government and Politics

November 4, 2022

Burr to States: Show Congress Exactly How You Are Protecting First Amendment Rights of Teachers

Today, Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), sent a letter to each State education agency chief operating officer asking about steps being taken to comply with the Supreme Court’s Janus decision and protect the First Amendment rights of teachers who choose not to pay union dues.

“The Court’s decision in Janus was broad, standing for the proposition that freedom of speech embodied in the First Amendment includes both the right to speak freely and the right to refrain from speaking at all,” Senator Burr noted.

The letter continues, “…it is imperative that all current and prospective teachers be aware of their First Amendment rights of free association.”

