Butterfield Lauds USDA Funding for Broadband Infrastructure Deployment in First Congressional District

Government and Politics

October 27, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) praised U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack’s announcement of nearly $17.5 million dollars in USDA Rural Development funding for the deployment of a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect 5,434 people, 100 businesses, 76 farms, and 22 educational facilities to high-speed internet in Halifax and Warren Counties.

“Secretary Vilsack’s announcement today of $17.5 million dollars for high-speed internet infrastructure to Warren and Halifax Counties is a big deal,” said Congressman Butterfield.

I have been working diligently throughout my Congressional career to expand internet access, especially to rural communities like those in Warren and Halifax Counties that will be served by the funds announced today.

“Due to President Biden’s leadership in getting the transformative, once-in-a-generation Bipartisan Infrastructure Law across the finish line, investments in critical infrastructure are now being made across the country and in the First Congressional District of North Carolina. I thank President Biden and Secretary Vilsack for their leadership and for their commitment to ensuring all Americans including those in rural communities have access to high-speed internet.”

Last year, Butterfield led a letter signed by 120 members of the House Democratic Caucus to President Biden urging him to close the digital divide for all Americans and expressing their support for the inclusion of federal funds in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to be used to target the hardest to reach areas in the country.



