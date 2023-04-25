Carolina Cruiser to be in Haywood and Swain counties

Government and Politics

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) today announced that his congressional mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will be in Haywood and Swain counties on Thursday, April 27.

“My staff will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser ready to meet with constituents and help with casework,” said Edwards.

Thursday, April 27:

Haywood County: 9:30-11 a.m. at 285 N. Main St., Waynesville

Swain County: 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cherokee Council House parking lot, 88 Council House Loop, Cheroke