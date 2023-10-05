Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment
October 5, 2023From: Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival
We look forward to seeing you at the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival!
We don't want to brag or anything, but Fuquay-Varina is awesome! Our citizens are smart, fun, creative, and very community-oriented. Combine that with a strong business atmosphere, our rich heritage, and a growing social scene, and you'll find there really is a dash more to celebrate in Fuquay-Varina!
Join us for the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival in Downtown Fuquay-Varina. A dash more festive live entertainment, craft beer, food trucks, arts & crafts, a free kids zone, and You!
Schedule Of Events:
Main Street Stage Schedule
Find family fun and entertainment.
11:00am: Magic is BS, magician
12:00pm: Sticky Bun Eating Contest
1:00pm: Garland Mason, musician
2:00pm: Magic is BS, magician
3:00pm: Spin Man, basketball juggler
Beer Garden Stage Schedule
Enjoy local craft beer and listen to great music.
11:00am: Magic Pipers
1:00pm: Love Tribe
King BMX Bike Show
Riveting and daring stunts!
Performance times:
11:00am
12:45pm
2:45pm
Artist Village
10:00am-4:00pm: Dozens of artists to discover on Raleigh Street
The Storm Tour
10am-4pm: Visit the mobile interactive Canes experience
Museum Tours
10am-4pm: Discover Town history at the museum complex
Kids Zone and Rock Wall
10am-4pm: Free kid's rides
Giggle Box Circus
Action-packed comedy circus!
Performance times:
10:45am
12:00pm
1:15pm
2:30pm
Date: October 7, 2023
Time: 10am-4pm
Location: Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Click here for more information