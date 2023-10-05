  1. Select a City
Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

October 5, 2023

From: Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival

We look forward to seeing you at the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival!

We don't want to brag or anything, but Fuquay-Varina is awesome!  Our citizens are smart, fun, creative, and very community-oriented. Combine that with a strong business atmosphere, our rich heritage, and a growing social scene, and you'll find there really is a dash more to celebrate in Fuquay-Varina!

Join us for the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival in Downtown Fuquay-Varina.  A dash more festive live entertainment, craft beer, food trucks, arts & crafts, a free kids zone, and You!

Schedule Of Events:

Main Street Stage Schedule

Find family fun and entertainment.

11:00am: Magic is BS, magician

12:00pm: Sticky Bun Eating Contest

1:00pm: Garland Mason, musician

2:00pm: Magic is BS, magician

3:00pm: Spin Man, basketball juggler

Beer Garden Stage Schedule

Enjoy local craft beer and listen to great music.

11:00am: Magic Pipers

1:00pm: Love Tribe

King BMX Bike Show

Riveting and daring stunts!

Performance times:

11:00am
12:45pm
2:45pm

Artist Village

10:00am-4:00pm: Dozens of artists to discover on Raleigh Street

The Storm Tour

10am-4pm: Visit the mobile interactive Canes experience

Museum Tours

10am-4pm: Discover Town history at the museum complex

Kids Zone and Rock Wall

10am-4pm: Free kid's rides

Giggle Box Circus

Action-packed comedy circus!

Performance times:

10:45am
12:00pm
1:15pm
2:30pm

Date: October 7, 2023

Time: 10am-4pm

Location: Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Click here for more information

