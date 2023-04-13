Chairmen Rouzer, Graves Joint Statement on Ruling Blocking Biden WOTUS Rule in 24 States

Government and Politics

April 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer (R-NC) and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) issued the following joint statement regarding a decision from a federal judge in North Dakota that halted implementation of the Biden Administration’s waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule in 24 states:

“This injunction means that more than half the states will be spared, for the time being, from the Biden Administration’s overreaching, burdensome WOTUS rule. Both Houses of Congress have voted in bipartisan fashion to put an end to this federal jurisdiction grab, but the President, in favoring far-left environmental activists, vetoed our legislation. We urge the President to wake up and listen to the call from the majority of Congress Members, Senators, and the states for maintaining reasonable limits to the federal government’s regulatory power. With the upcoming vote to override the President’s veto, every Member of the House has the opportunity to fix this issue and ensure that all states get the relief they deserve from the Administration’s overreaching WOTUS rule.”

This second recent injunction halts implementation of the WOTUS rule now in a total of 26 states. On February 2, Chairmen Graves and Rouzer introduced a resolution under the Congressional Review Act to overturn the Biden Administration’s flawed, burdensome WOTUS rule. The resolution passed in both the House of Representatives and Senate with bipartisan support but was vetoed by President Biden on April 6. A vote to override the President’s veto is expected in the House of Representatives next week.