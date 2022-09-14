Cheri Beasley Agrees to Spectrum News Debate on October 7

Government and Politics

September 14, 2022

RALEIGH: Today, the Cheri Beasley for North Carolina campaign shared the following statement after agreeing to Spectrum News’ U.S. Senate debate on October 7:

“After Congressman Budd dodged debates in the primary, spent most of this summer hiding from voters, and refused to participate in a statewide debate available to the most North Carolinians, Cheri is prepared and ready to meet Congressman Budd on his preferred debate stage – because she believes that every North Carolinian deserves to see the clear choice before them this Fall,” said Travis Brimm, Campaign Manager for Cheri Beasley for North Carolina.

Cheri previously agreed to the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters debate, but Congressman Budd refused to participate.

Cheri has met with voters in all 100 counties with her campaign “criss-crossing North Carolina,” and “spending just as much time in rural areas of North Carolina as she’s spending in major cities” to speak with voters who “often feel neglected by statewide campaigns.” Congressman Budd has continuously been called out for “hiding” by other Republicans who are worried about his “quiet campaign” that is “bordering on silence” and news outlets are asking, “where’s Ted?”