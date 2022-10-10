Cheri Beasley Fires Up Voters in Cumberland, Sampson, Wake and Johnston Counties

Government and Politics

October 10, 2022

RALEIGH: Over the weekend, candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley traveled across the state and spoke with voters about the issues most important to them and how she plans to lower costs for North Carolinians in the Senate.

On Saturday, Cheri attended the Fayetteville State University Homecoming to meet with young voters and held a community conversation with voters in Sampson County to discuss her commitment to lowering costs and supporting hardworking families in the Senate. She also attended a block party hosted with local Democrats in Raleigh.

On Sunday, Cheri fired up volunteers for a canvass launch in Johnston County and spoke with voters about what’s at stake in this election.