Cheri Beasley for North Carolina News: We Cannot Let Cheri Beasley Fall Short Before Her Deadline

August 30, 2022

It has been devastating to watch Republicans roll back our rights in state after state after a right-wing majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

I’m furious. Republican politicians are trying to make medical decisions that should be left up to a patient and their doctor. Period.

They are determined to pass a national abortion ban without exceptions for rape, incest, or cases where the mother’s health is at risk. That’s exactly what Cheri Beasley’s opponent supports, and it’s a big reason why we must stop McConnell’s super PACs from buying this election.

Outside groups are spending tens of millions of dollars against Cheri, and if she misses her August goal, she may not have the resources to fight back and flip North Carolina. She urgently needs our help.

Can you please make a $3 donation before Cheri’s deadline in two days? Her team had a fundraising slowdown this month, and they need a surge of support today to make up some ground.

The last thing our country needs right now is more male politicians telling women what to do with their bodies. And we saw just this month in Kansas that voters agree.

This race was already in play, and frankly, Republicans’ radical anti-abortion agenda has made this race even more winnable.

But your support is critical if we’re going to flip North Carolina and secure a historic victory for Cheri in November. She needs us to have her back right now — to fight like hell and win this race.

Please make a $3 donation before the deadline in two days to send Cheri to the U.S. Senate. We cannot win this race if Cheri falls short of her goal, so it’s so important that we all do our part.

In a race as competitive as this one, I can’t stress to you enough how important these resources are. Thank you for supporting Cheri. It means a lot to me — and frankly, everyone across this nation whose rights are under attack.

- Cecile Richards