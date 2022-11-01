Cheri Beasley Gets Out the Vote in Mecklenburg, Union, Anson, and Cabarrus Counties, Joined by Former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell

Government and Politics

November 1, 2022

RALEIGH: Yesterday, candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley continued her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour with Giffords PAC Senior Advisor and former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell. Together, they led a roundtable hosted by Giffords PAC, an organization committed to ending gun violence, with community leaders to highlight the importance of strengthening public safety and gun violence prevention as a key issue this election cycle, especially among Hispanic and Latino voters. Cheri and Rep. Mucarsel Powell also held a conversation with Latino small business owners in Charlotte.

“I’ve spent over two decades working with law enforcement to keep communities safe and that’s exactly what I’ll do in the U.S. Senate. Politicians like Ted Budd talk a big game about public safety but all he’s done is vote against funding for law enforcement and against bipartisan gun safety legislation. I’m ready to go to the Senate and keep our communities safe,” said Cheri Beasley.

“There’s only one candidate in this race with a record of supporting common sense gun safety measures, and that’s Cheri Beasley. She knows what it takes to strengthen public safety and protect our communities from senseless violence – and I know we can count on her to continue fighting to save lives in the Senate,” said former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell.

Cheri also visited polling sites in Union and Anson Counties, and held a community conversation in Cabarrus County to encourage people to vote. Cheri launched her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour in the final weeks of the campaign to reach voters across the state and encourage people to vote. She is continuing to meet with small business owners, hold community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs, supporting North Carolina’s farmers, and creating a Made-in-America economy, tour vocational and training facilities, and visit North Carolina companies.

Earlier this year, Congressman Budd voted against the bipartisan gun safety legislation that Senators Burr and Tillis supported. At his gun shop, Congressman Budd has also promoted “murder insurance,” which serves to protect domestic abusers charged with crimes up to murder.