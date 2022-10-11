Cheri Beasley is the Only Candidate Who Will Hold Companies Accountable For Price Gouging

Government and Politics

October 11, 2022

Throughout her campaign, Cheri Beasley has been outspoken on the need to hold corporations accountable for price gouging and will fight to pass federal legislation to do so. But Congressman Ted Budd isn’t stopping corporations – he’s helping them, including by voting against a price gouging ban and efforts to lower costs.

As North Carolinians faced rising gas prices, Congressman Budd voted against a gas price-gouging ban that would hold oil companies accountable and help lower costs. But one day before Budd cast his no vote, “Continental Resources Inc. Political Action Committee — the political arm of a major energy company — gave the legal maximum of $5,000 to Budd’s campaign.”

Within days of Congressman Ted Budd voting against a bill that would lower prescription drug prices, he accepted a PAC check from Big Pharma.

Meanwhile, news outlets have consistently reported on Beasley’s focus on fighting for lower costs amid rising prices, noting that she “would hold corporations accountable” by imposing a “price-gouging penalty” to ensure companies aren’t “flagrantly price gouging and raising costs at a time when people are struggling.”

North Carolinians can’t trust Congressman Budd to do what’s right for our economy.