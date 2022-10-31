Cheri Beasley Rallies Voters in Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte

Government and Politics

October 31, 2022

RALEIGH: This weekend, candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley continued her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour with events in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte.

On Saturday, Cheri was joined by the president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Alexis McGill Johnson, to rally voters. In Raleigh, Cheri and Alexis led a conversation on protecting the importance of protecting our Constitutional freedoms by electing leaders like Cheri who will fight to codify Roe v. Wade.

A proud Aggie mom, Cheri also attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming on Saturday.

On Sunday, Cheri led a “Souls to the Polls” event and launched canvassing efforts in Charlotte to get out the vote nine days out from Election Day.

Cheri launched her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour in the final weeks of the campaign to reach voters across the state and encourage people to vote. She is continuing to meet with small business owners, hold community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs, supporting North Carolina’s farmers, and creating a Made-in-America economy, tour vocational and training facilities, and visit North Carolina companies.