September 14, 2022

RALEIGH: Today, candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley slammed Congressman Budd for his sponsorship of a national abortion ban:

“Congressman Budd will stop at nothing to put himself between women and doctors. His national abortion ban will not only take away our freedom – it will cost North Carolina women their lives and he owes an explanation to every woman whose life he has now put at risk.”