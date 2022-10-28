Cheri Beasley Stresses Importance of Voting in Bertie and Pitt Counties

Government and Politics

October 28, 2022

RALEIGH: Yesterday, candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley held community conversations in Windsor and Greenville to speak with voters across Bertie and Pitt Counties about the importance of getting out the vote and what is at stake in this election.

“North Carolinians should have a Senator who will fight for them – not corporate special interests, and I’m the only candidate in this race who will put the people first. In 11 days, we have the opportunity to bring people-first leadership to our state, to lower costs and protect our rights, and I’m committed to working hard for every single vote,” said Cheri Beasley.

Cheri launched her “For the People” Get Out the Vote Tour in the final weeks of the campaign to reach voters across the state and encourage people to vote. She is continuing to meet with small business owners, hold community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs, supporting North Carolina’s farmers, and creating a Made-in-America economy, tour vocational and training facilities, and visit North Carolina companies.