Cheri Stands With Ukraine While Congressman Budd Undermines Democracy

Government and Politics

October 11, 2022

Cheri stands with the people of Ukraine who have shown tremendous courage in the face of Russian atrocities and war crimes.

Cheri supports the military and economic help that the United States and our allies have provided to Ukraine and the severe sanctions imposed on Russia in strong partnership with our NATO allies.

But Congressman Budd has been in Congress for six years undermining our democracy, calling violent insurrectionists “patriots,” and standing with those who have praised Putin – even as Russia wages an unprovoked war on Ukraine.

How could North Carolinians count on Congressman Budd to stand up for democracy abroad when he won’t even stand up for it here at home?