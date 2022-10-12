Government and Politics

October 12, 2022

As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri has spent over two decades in service upholding the Constitution and protecting our rights. In the U.S. Senate, she’ll protect women’s freedoms to make their own decisions and fight to ensure Roe v. Wade is the law of the land.

As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri has spent over two decades in service upholding the Constitution and protecting our rights. In the U.S. Senate, she’ll protect women’s freedoms to make their own decisions and fight to ensure Roe v. Wade is the law of the land.

WRAL: “‘If I were in the United States Senate today, I would work hard to codify Roe v. Wade,’ Beasley said.”

MSNBC: “Roe determined the constitutional right for a woman to make this own very private right for her personal decisions without government interference.”

Charlotte Observer: “In this election, we must be determined to protect our constitutional rights to abortion. And if I am elected, I will defend that right.”

Axios: “As your Senator, I will not hesitate to be the 51st vote to end the filibuster and codify Roe nationwide.”

Cheri will protect constitutional freedoms, including a woman’s right to an abortion and uphold the law – just as she did for two decades on the bench.