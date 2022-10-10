Congressman Budd Continually Refuses to Say if He Will Accept 2022 Election Results

Government and Politics

October 10, 2022

Congressman Ted Budd has refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2022 election, despite being asked repeatedly. Congressman Budd is also a known election denier who voted against certifying the 2020 election results , just hours after the January 6th insurrection, and is still spreading lies about the 2020 election.

Congressman Budd has declined to say whether he would accept the results of the election to the New York Times, Washington Post and News & Observer.

When asked again, he refused to give a yes-or-no answer and said, “why wouldn’t I?” while also baselessly claiming “this is a false narrative from the left.”

The Charlotte Observer Editorial Board slammed Congressman Budd for refusing to “to answer a basic question” and noted “as a congressman, Budd objected to the certification of the Electoral College results and spent months echoing Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.”

The Editorial Board stated this “should be disqualifying to any voter who believes that democracy matters.”

It’s clear Congressman Budd will do anything to cling to power, whether it’s continually STILL spreading lies about the 2020 election or refusing to commit to accepting the results in this race.

As Capitol Broadcasting Company’s Editorial Board said, “Candidates who can’t recognize the legitimacy of the 2020 election don’t deserve support.”