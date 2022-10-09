  1. Select a City
Congressman Budd Has No Immigration Plan, Cheri Will Fight For Bipartisan Reform

Government and Politics

October 9, 2022

Congressman Budd has spent his time in Washington pointing fingers and passing blame, Cheri will fight for bipartisan reforms that secure our border and strengthen our immigration system, including...

    Securing our border and improving our visa programs, including our agricultural visas which are critical to North Carolina farmers.

    Supporting a clear pathway to citizenship, especially for Dreamers and for those who serve honorably in our military.

Washington politicians have dropped the ball on this critical issue and Congressman Budd has helped them do it.

He’s done nothing to solve this problem for six years. Why should we believe he’ll do something with six more?

