Congressman Budd’s Family Company "Screwed" Farmers Out of Millions

Government and Politics

October 10, 2022

When Congressman Budd’s family company went bankrupt, they paid themselves $10 million and screwed farmers and others out of $50 million – while also leaving up to $1.3 million in unpaid taxes , including to the state of North Carolina. In Congress, Budd has continued to vote against the best interests of farmers. In 2018, he opposed the Farm Bill, failing North Carolina farmers who needed easier access to capital and support to stay operational.

Take it from these farmers:

Scott Schuerman: “We got screwed and there was not a freaking thing we could do about it. There was no way to fight multimillionaires…We were the little guy. We were just a number, and they could care less about us.”

John Doggett: “‘We need someone in the U.S. Senate who will work to help the small farmers like us have easier access to capital to do improvements and buy equipment for our farm, and I feel Cheri Beasley is the person to do this,’ he said. ‘With Ted Budd’s track record, I don’t feel he is the person that will look out for us farmers big or small – just look at his voting record on the 2018 Farm Bill. He has not shown that he will fight for farms like ours.’”

In his business and in Congress, Congressman Budd shortchanged farmers and turned his back on them. The bottom line: Congressman Budd always looks out for himself, not North Carolinians.