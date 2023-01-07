  1. Select a City
Congressman David Rouzer Sworn Into Office

Government and Politics

January 7, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) released the following statement after being sworn into office as a Member of the 118th Congress representing North Carolina's 7th Congressional District:

"It’s an honor to represent the great people of North Carolina’s 7th District.  Now that Speaker McCarthy is in place, I'm excited to continue our work for the district, the state and our country to make our nation more prosperous at home and stronger abroad.  

"While a divided government means conservative policy achievements will be limited, it also means additional bad policies that would lead to more inflation and economic stagnation, requiring an act of Congress to be implemented, are dead on arrival.  House Republicans will also utilize the power of the purse and the subpoena to conduct thorough oversight of abuses of power, bring about accountability and rein in bureaucratic overreach.”

