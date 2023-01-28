Government and Politics

January 28, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Congressman Don Davis (NC-01) released the following statement announcing he has been named to serve on the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture and Committee on Armed Services in the 118th Congress:

“I’m honored to be appointed to sit on the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, and I profoundly value the importance of this Committee to North Carolina’s First Congressional District — particularly its direct capability in crafting agriculture and food policy — touching the lives of every resident in the district. Without farmers, we have no food, and without rural resources, we cannot meet the needs of our rural community. I’ll fight to ensure families across the district have the resources they need to live healthy, safe lives,” said Congressman Davis. “I’m equally humbled to join the U.S. House Committee on Armed Services to ensure our servicemembers are equipped to meet combat requirements and deter potential threats. I can’t wait to work on these powerful committees to address the urgent issues facing North Carolina First Congressional District.”

“Representing eastern North Carolina, Congressman Davis understands the vital role that small and family-owned farms play in his entirely rural district and districts like his across the nation,” said Representative David Scott (GA-13), Ranking Member of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture. “Furthermore, agriculture is the top industry in North Carolina, contributing $92.9 billion to the state's economy overall. Congressman Davis is very talented and will work to find common-sense solutions for the challenges facing farmers and rural communities.”

As an Air Force veteran and an educator with more than 20 years of experience teaching national security affairs at East Carolina University, Congressman Davis understands the needs, opportunities, and challenges of the U.S. Armed Forces. Congressman Davis’ extensive experience with the Department of Defense and military personnel and his North Carolina ties make him a valuable addition to the House Armed Services Committee. I look forward to his contributions to the committee’s critical work to strengthen our national security and democracy,” said Representative Adam Smith (WA-09), Ranking Member of the U.S. House Committee on Armed Services.

As Mayor of Snow Hill and a State Senator from North Carolina, Congressman Davis witnessed first-hand how North Carolina’s agriculture economy is taking a massive hit—especially as farmers face increasingly unpredictable weather patterns due to global climate change. He was instrumental in helping increase access for residents to healthy foods.

And as the fourth Air Force Academy graduate to be elected to Congress, Congressman Davis knows the challenges faced by servicemembers returning to civilian life, and for military families during and after their loved one’s deployment. Congressman Davis served eight years of active duty in the Air Force earning the rank of Captain and in the North Carolina State Senate leading on military issues for over a decade.



