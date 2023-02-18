Government and Politics

February 18, 2023

Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) released the following statement on former U.S. Senator and Tenth District Congressman James T. Broyhill who passed away earlier today:



“Jim Broyhill will be remembered as a giant in the history of North Carolina politics and a champion for those of us here in the western part of the state. Serving our area for over two decades—first in the House and then in the Senate—Senator Broyhill will be remembered for landmark legislating in Washington and for being one of the first Republicans to reliably win elections in the South.



“Senator Broyhill will also be remembered for being one of the first members of Congress to prioritize constituent services. At a time when many members viewed their district offices as an afterthought, he made it a point to hire professionals who were committed to serving the people of the Tenth District, ensuring his constituents received the assistance they needed from federal agencies.



“A truly dedicated public servant, Senator Broyhill devoted his life to helping North Carolina. Even after his time in Washington ended, his work continued, serving as both the North Carolina Secretary of Commerce and the chairman of the North Carolina Economic Devevlopment Commission.



“Giulia and I extend our deepest sympathies to Senator Broyhill’s wife Louise, their children Ed and Marilyn, and the entire Broyhill family as they mourn his passing.”