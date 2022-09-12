Government and Politics

September 12, 2022

Congressman McHenry's Staff to Hold Office Hours in Danbury

Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Stokes County on Wednesday, September 14th from 9 AM – 12 PM at the Stokes County Administration Building located at 1014 Main Street in Danbury.

Roger Kumpf, McHenry’s Regional Director for Stokes County, will be available to meet with constituents who have issues with agencies such as the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He will also be there to listen to any concerns that constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. Kumpf will then relay these concerns to Congressman McHenry.

Congressman McHenry’s staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District.

McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville, Hickory, and Rural Hall.