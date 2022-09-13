Government and Politics

September 13, 2022

Congressman McHenry's Staff to Hold Office Hours in Dobson

Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Surry County on Friday, September 16th from 11 AM – 2 PM at Surry County Historic Courthouse located at 114 W Atkins Street in Dobson.

Roger Kumpf, McHenry’s Regional Director for Surry County, will be available to meet with constituents who have issues with agencies such as the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He will also be there to listen to any concerns that constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. Kumpf will then relay these concerns to Congressman McHenry.

Congressman McHenry’s staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District.

McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville, Hickory, and Rural Hall.