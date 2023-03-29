Congressman McHenry's Staff to Hold Office Hours in Shelby

Government and Politics

March 29, 2023

Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Cleveland County on Friday, March 31st from 9 AM – 12 PM at the Cleveland County Chamber of Commerce located at 200 S Lafayette Street in Shelby.



Will Bowen, McHenry’s Regional Director for Cleveland County, will be available to meet with constituents who have issues with agencies such as the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He will also be there to listen to any concerns that constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. Bowen will then relay these concerns to Congressman McHenry.



Congressman McHenry’s staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District. McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville and Hickory.