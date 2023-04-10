Congressman McHenry's Staff to Hold Office Hours in Spindale

Government and Politics

April 10, 2023

Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Rutherford County on Thursday, April 13th from 1 – 4 PM at Spindale House located at 119 Tanner Street in Spindale.



Roger Kumpf, McHenry’s Regional Director for Rutherford County, will be available to meet with constituents who have issues with agencies such as the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He will also be there to listen to any concerns that constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. Kumpf will then relay these concerns to Congressman McHenry.



Congressman McHenry’s staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District. McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville and Hickory.