Government and Politics

December 2, 2022

Congressman McHenry's Staff to Hold Office Hours in Yadkinville-Dec 02,2022

Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Yadkin County on Monday, December 5th from 1 PM – 4 PM at the Yadkin County Human Resources Building located at 217 E. Willow Street in Yadkinville.



Will Bowen, McHenry’s Regional Director for Yadkin County, will be available to meet with constituents who have issues with agencies such as the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. He will also be there to listen to any concerns that constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. Bowen will then relay these concerns to Congressman McHenry.



Congressman McHenry’s staff holds regular office hours in each county of the Tenth District.



McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville, Hickory, and Rural Hall.