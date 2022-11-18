Congressman Price's Statement on Majority Leader Hoyer’s Leadership

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, DC (November 18, 2022) —Today, Congressman David Price (NC-04), released the following statement on U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s announcement to step down from House leadership in the 118th Congress.

“Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has been a key and respected leader for House Democrats during my entire time in Congress. He has been an insistent voice for equal opportunity, addressing racial, health care, and workplace inequities and championing the needs of people with disabilities.

“Steny’s ties with North Carolina Democrats date to his college days, when he developed an enduring relationship with future governor Jim Hunt. He welcomed me warmly when I arrived in 1987 and has been a friend and mentor ever since, particularly during our service in the Appropriations Committee. He is a member’s member, always ready with encouragement and wise counsel, which explains his rise in leadership. His approach is inclusive and sympathetic, which explains both why he would be welcome in any Democratic district in the country and why he has earned the respect of members on both sides of the aisle. He thinks of our institution before he thinks of himself, exemplifying the kind of ethic of service our country has always depended on. I am happy to join in saluting Steny and thanking him for his invaluable contributions to House leadership and the American people.”