Congressman Price's Statement on the Passing of Betty McCain

Government and Politics

November 25, 2022

DURHAM, NC (November 25, 2022) —Today, Congressman David Price (NC-04), released the following statement on the passing of Betty McCain, former Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party and former North Carolina Secretary of Cultural Resources.

“I am saddened by the death of Betty McCain, my mentor and friend. Betty was an energetic and inspiring chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party who later served our state as Secretary of Cultural Resources. She was a beloved leader — charismatic, dedicated, funny, and welcoming — who lit up a room and lifted our sights and spirits. I am grateful to have known and worked with her and to have experienced the inspiration and encouragement she so generously offered.”