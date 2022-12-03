  1. Select a City
Congressman Price's Statement on the Passing of Former Congressman Jim Kolbe

December 3, 2022

DURHAM, NC (December 3, 2022) —Today, Congressman David Price (NC-04), released the following statement on the passing of former Congressman Jim Kolbe.

“Jim Kolbe was an effective champion of strong American diplomatic engagement and a superb chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. He led the first ever House Democracy Partnership delegation in 2006, getting our efforts at parliamentary engagement off to an auspicious start, and he continued to support international democratic development as a leader of the International Republican Institute after leaving the House.

“We will miss Jim’s leadership, and I will miss him as a cordial, insightful, and supportive colleague and friend.”

