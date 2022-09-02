  1. Select a City
  2. Durham, NC
  3. News
  4. Congressman Price's Statement on the Pa…
Edit

Congressman Price's Statement on the Passing of Mayor Dick Sears

Share

Government and Politics

September 2, 2022

DURHAM, NC (September 2, 2022) —Today, Congressman David Price (NC-04) released the following statement on the passing of former Holly Springs Mayor Dick Sears.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of my longtime collaborator and friend Dick Sears. Dick’s retirement move to Holly Springs in 1995 was in fact the start of a second extraordinary career of civic leadership. His twenty years as mayor were marked by the high- quality growth of the town, achieving connectivity via I-540, attracting leading biotech firms, and relentlessly pursuing state and federal support for community projects large and small.  

“Dick’s love of the town and vision for its future were matched by his remarkable energy and skill in collaboration. We will forever be grateful for his leadership.”

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Durham, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks