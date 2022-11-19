Congressman Price's Statement on the Passing of Michael Pertschuk

Government and Politics

November 19, 2022

DURHAM, NC (November 19, 2022) —Today, Congressman David Price (NC-04) released the following statement on the passing of former Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, Michael Pertschuk.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Michael Pertschuk, a pathbreaking staff member for Senator Warren Magnuson and the Senate Commerce Committee in the 1960s and 70s and the bold and effective chair of the Federal Trade Commission during the Carter Administration.

“Mike pioneered an “entrepreneurial” staff style that helped transform the Commerce Committee into the main initiator of consumer protection measures in Washington. He influenced me greatly as an aide to one of the committee’s members, and his operation figured prominently in my doctoral dissertation. I often thought of him later as I gave direction to my own staff as a House member.

“Mike recounted his efforts in When the Senate Worked for Us, an instructive memoir that deserves wide circulation. As effectively as anyone I have ever known, Mike translated undimmed idealism into effective policies that saved lives and prevented injuries for millions. He also was an exemplary public servant who took time along the way to enlist and mentor others, for which I will always be grateful.”