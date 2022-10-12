Congressman Ted Budd Has Repeatedly Voted Against Lowering Costs

Government and Politics

October 12, 2022

Congressman Ted Budd likes to point fingers and pass blame for rising prices, but when it comes to working to lower costs he has consistently voted against measures that would help North Carolinians save on gas, prescription drugs, groceries, baby formula and energy bills in order to protect the corporate special interests funding his campaign.

As North Carolinians faced rising gas prices, Congressman Budd took money from Big Oil just one day before voting against a gas price-gouging ban that would hold oil companies accountable and help lower costs at the pump.

Within days of Congressman Ted Budd voting against a bill that would lower prescription drug prices, he accepted a PAC check from Big Pharma.

Congressman Budd’s opposed the Inflation Reduction Act which will lower health care and energy costs.

Congressman Budd is desperately trying to pass the buck on inflation to distract from his weak record of voting against lowering costs for North Carolina families. In the Senate, Cheri Beasley will fight to lower costs and put North Carolinians ahead of corporate special interests.