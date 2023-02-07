Congresswoman Alma Adams Statement on President Biden's State of the Union Address

Government and Politics

February 7, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress:



“While we still have a way to go to recover from the pandemic, President Biden’s State of the Union Address made clear how much progress we’ve made over the past two years. I will continue to work with President Biden to build an economy that works for everyone, I will work with Republicans who want to help move our country forward, and I will join House Democrats in defending our progress. Let's finish the job!"



"Lastly, I agree with President Biden that we will always vote to protect your Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.”