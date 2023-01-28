Congresswoman Ross Announces Appointment to House Judiciary, Ethics, and Science, Space, and Technology Committees

Government and Politics

January 28, 2023

Today, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) released the following statement after her appointment to the House Committees on the Judiciary; Ethics; and Science, Space, and Technology:

“I am honored to serve on these critical committees in the 118th Congress,” said Congresswoman Ross. “As always, I remain committed to championing equality, justice, and transparency as well as advancing commonsense solutions for my constituents. I will continue to use my positions on these committees to fight for Wake County and deliver tangible results for the American people.”

Congresswoman Ross previously served on the House Committee on the Judiciary and as Vice Chair of the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties during the 117th Congress. She brings decades of legal experience in both the private and public sector to the committee.

Additionally, Congresswoman Ross served on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology during the 117th Congress. As the Representative for much of the Research Triangle Park, Congresswoman Ross is able to advance critical legislation to support North Carolina universities, community colleges, institutions, and more through this committee.

This will be Congresswoman Ross’ first term serving on the House Ethics Committee, the only House committee with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.