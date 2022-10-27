Congresswoman Ross Joins Secretary Vilsack, WH Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, Governor Cooper to Announce Funding for High-Speed Internet

Government and Politics

October 27, 2022

Today, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) joined U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack, White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to announce new federal investments in affordable, high-speed internet in North Carolina. Supported by funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, USDA is providing $759 million to bring reliable broadband to rural communities across the country. North Carolina’s AccessOn Networks Inc. is receiving a $17.5 million grant to connect thousands of people, 100 businesses, 76 farms, and 22 educational facilities to internet in Halifax and Warren counties.

“I was honored to welcome Secretary Vilsack and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Wake County today for this exciting announcement,” said Congresswoman Ross. “From the mountains to the coast, every home, classroom, and small business needs high-speed internet. Now more than ever, access to broadband can mean the difference between getting ahead and falling behind in our fast-paced, digital economy. I am grateful for the leadership of partners like Governor Cooper, who is prioritizing broadband access across our state. I will keep fighting for transformational investments in our communities and our people like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provided the broadband funding we are celebrating today.”

The $759 million in loans and grants comes from the third funding round of the ReConnect Program. As part of today’s announcement, North Carolina’s AccessOn Networks Inc. is receiving a $17.5 million grant. This project will serve socially vulnerable communities in Halifax and Warren counties as well as people in the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Statistical Area.

Congresswoman Ross supported and voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included $65 billion to expand fast, affordable internet to communities across the country.