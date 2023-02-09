Congresswoman Ross Selected to Serve as Ranking Member of Subcommittee on Environment

Government and Politics

February 9, 2023

Today, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) was selected by her colleagues on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee to serve as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Environment. She will also serve as a member of the Subcommittee on Energy.



“From combatting the climate crisis to protecting our environment, I am ready to work with my colleagues on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time,” said Congresswoman Ross. “Communities in North Carolina and beyond are all too familiar with the devastating and costly effects of climate change, but together we can unleash our clean energy potential to fight the climate crisis and create good-paying jobs. I’m excited to lead Democrats on the Environment Subcommittee and look forward to working across the aisle with my Republican colleagues to create a better and more sustainable future for generations to come.”



This will be Congresswoman Ross’ second term on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. In her first term, she championed legislation to expand offshore wind energy development, support clean energy infrastructure, and protect the environment from the harmful effects of ‘forever chemicals’ known as PFAS.