Congresswoman Ross Statement Following House Judiciary Democrats' Trip to the Southwest Border

Government and Politics

March 22, 2023

This week, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) returned from a trip with House Judiciary Committee Democrats to the southwest border. Led by Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (NY-12), the lawmakers met with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and humanitarian leaders, toured processing facilities in McAllen and Brownsville, Texas, visited the border wall, and held a field hearing



to discuss comprehensive immigration reform, security and technology needs, and the strength of the U.S. economy.



“My colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee and I heard directly from federal and local government leaders on the ground about challenges at the southwest border and had productive conversations about how Congress can take meaningful steps towards comprehensive immigration reform,” said Congresswoman Ross. “Border security is a critical piece of our immigration system. It’s a tough job made more difficult by shifting migration patterns and insufficient resources. We must give CBP the modern tools it needs to combat the cartels and identify unauthorized crossings while also facilitating cross-border trade with Mexico that supports millions of American jobs.



“Following our discussions with local non-profits and NGOs, it is clear that we need to create a more humane immigration system that upholds our values, our security, and our economic interests. Every person deserves to be treated with basic human dignity, especially vulnerable women and children fleeing violence in their home countries. We also have an opportunity to create new legal pathways to enable more hardworking immigrants to meet our workforce challenges and contribute to our economy, including in Wake County, North Carolina. Instead of more political posturing and point-scoring, the time has clearly come for real solutions both at the border and for our country’s prosperity.”



Congresswoman Ross is a member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.