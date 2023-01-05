Congresswoman Ross Statement on Ongoing Election for House Speaker

Government and Politics

January 5, 2023

Following repeated attempts to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) released the below statement:

“Without a Speaker, my colleagues and I cannot do the job we were sent to Washington to do. This bitter battle within the Republican Conference has brought all of Congress to a standstill. It’s time for Republicans to end the chaos and confusion. House Democrats remain united behind Leader Hakeem Jeffries and stand ready to deliver results for the American people. I continue to urge my Republican colleagues to stop playing political games so that we can get to work.”





