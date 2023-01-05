  1. Select a City
  2. Lexington, NC
  3. News
  4. Congresswoman Ross Statement on Ongoing…
Edit

Congresswoman Ross Statement on Ongoing Election for House Speaker

Share

Government and Politics

January 5, 2023

Following repeated attempts to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) released the below statement:

“Without a Speaker, my colleagues and I cannot do the job we were sent to Washington to do. This bitter battle within the Republican Conference has brought all of Congress to a standstill. It’s time for Republicans to end the chaos and confusion. House Democrats remain united behind Leader Hakeem Jeffries and stand ready to deliver results for the American people. I continue to urge my Republican colleagues to stop playing political games so that we can get to work.”


COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Lexington, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks