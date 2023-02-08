Congresswoman Ross Statement on President Biden's State of the Union Address

Government and Politics

February 8, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) released the following statement after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to the nation:



“Tonight, we heard a powerful message of unity. In just two years, President Biden has brought our country together to lift us out of a pandemic, rebuild our economy, and ensure that no American is left behind. From lowering skyrocketing health care costs to creating good-paying clean energy jobs, the President and his administration are delivering for the American people. But the job is far from over.



“While we passed a series of transformative bills in my first term, the task ahead of us is to ensure that every community across the country sees the results of our work in Washington – whether it’s building new roads and bridges with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or investing in students at NC State, Wake Tech, and our HBCUs through the CHIPS & Science Act.



“President Biden was clear tonight: we need to finish the job. We can’t allow partisan gridlock to impede our progress as a nation. I remain confident that if we set our differences aside and commit to the hard work of finding common ground, we can address the issues that matter most to the American people. I look forward to continuing to fight alongside the President and my colleagues in Congress to forge a brighter future for all of our people.”