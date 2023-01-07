Congresswoman Ross Statement on Swearing-In to Second Term Representing Wake County

Government and Politics

January 7, 2023

Early this morning, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) was sworn-in for her second term representing North Carolina’s Second Congressional District. She released the following statement as the 118th Congress begins:

“I’m honored to represent Wake County for another two years in Congress and pledge to continue being your voice in Washington. I’m committed to fighting for our community, working across the aisle where I can, and always putting North Carolina first. Democrats are united in our mission to build on the historic accomplishments of the 117th Congress and work towards an America where everyone can get ahead and no one is left behind.”