Congresswoman Ross Statement on the 5th Circuit Court Ruling on DACA

Government and Politics

October 6, 2022

Today, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) released the following statement on the 5th Circuit Court’s ruling against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“In ruling that DACA is unlawful, the 5th Circuit Court has put the future of so many young people in jeopardy. While yesterday’s decision temporarily maintains protections for more than 600,000 Dreamers who currently call the United States home, we cannot rely on our courts to protect this vital program. This decision only reinforces the urgency of the moment. The Senate must finally take up the American Dream and Promise Act. Dreamers are counting on us to act.”