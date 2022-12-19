Congresswoman Ross Statement on the January 6th Committee's Criminal Referrals of Trump And Others to DOJ

Government and Politics

December 19, 2022

Today, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) released the following statement on the January 6th Committee’s final hearing and referrals of former President Donald J. Trump, John Eastman, and others to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal investigation and prosecution:



“I commend my colleagues on the January 6th Committee for their relentless pursuit of the truth and their unyielding commitment to democracy. The Committee’s thorough investigation has exposed the reality of what happened on that horrible day – that former President Trump and his allies violated the Constitution and the law in their attempts to hold onto power at any cost. No one is above the law, and those who were responsible for this violent assault on our democracy must be held accountable.”