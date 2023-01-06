Government and Politics

January 6, 2023

Today, Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) released the following statement as the nation marks two years since the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th:

“Just a few days into my first term in office, a violent mob, incited by former President Trump, attacked the beacon of our democracy and attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Today, we mourn the brave Americans who died and express our heartfelt gratitude to the courageous Capitol Police officers who defended the Capitol on that terrible day and work tirelessly every day to keep us safe.

“Two years later, while many have sought to rewrite history, the bipartisan January 6th Committee has relentlessly pursued the truth and exposed the reality of this violent assault on the Capitol. I commend my colleagues for holding those who fomented the attack accountable and for working to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

“As we remember January 6th, we must recognize that democracy is fragile and we need to defend it every single day. Now more than ever, I remain committed to strengthening our elections and protecting the sacred right to vote – the cornerstone of our democracy. Today and every day, we must never give up on the promise of America.”