Corporate Interests and Billionaires are Throwing Money Into NC to Defeat Cheri Beasley and Uphold a Corrupt, Broken System

Government and Politics

August 29, 2022

It’s John Grisham, reaching out on behalf of the woman I hope we will elect as North Carolina’s next Senator, Cheri Beasley.

I spend a lot of time thinking and writing about justice in this country — and how often it is out of reach for working people, particularly in poor communities and communities of color.

The truth is that the status quo is tilted in favor of the wealthy and well-connected, and it’s no accident.

We have corporate interests and billionaires throwing money in to make it that way. This is how Republicans try to win and hold power. Limitless sums of cash just pour into super PACs that try to buy races like Cheri’s.

And they mostly do this by running a bunch of misleading attack ads. The ones we’ve seen against Cheri are straight out of this playbook. The lies about her record as a judge are an astounding distortion of the truth.

Cheri is committed to changing that and being a voice for the people, but she needs our help to take on the corrupt dark money that’s flooding North Carolina.

Will you please join me by making a contribution to Cheri Beasley’s campaign for U.S. Senate today? We cannot expect our broken system to fix itself. We have to fight for it.

Cheri’s campaign is personally important to me, and I think it stands as one of our best chances to move the needle on creating a more just country.

First, I care deeply about North Carolina. My wife was born in Raleigh, and my family is full of Tar Heels. I know that this state deserves a leader like Cheri representing them in the U.S. Senate.

Cheri would provide one of the most important and impactful voices in Washington. She is undeniably qualified with her wealth of experience as a public defender, judge, and Chief Justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court. She will also bring an important perspective to the Senate Chamber that currently has zero African American women serving.

She has a deep understanding of what’s not working and has proven that she is relentless in her pursuit of justice for the people. Electing Cheri is our best chance to expand the majority in a way that can meaningfully change what’s broken in our country.

I know we can trust her to stand up to the special interests that thrive off Washington gridlock and corruption. There’s a reason they are spending millions of dollars to stop her, and she needs our help to fight back.

So if you can, please consider making a contribution to Cheri’s campaign today to win North Carolina. It’s going to take a lot of us chipping in what we can to take on the corrupt interests trying to buy this seat.

Thank you for standing with Cheri Beasley and helping us bend the arc toward justice.

Sincerely,

John Grisham