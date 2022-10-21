Courtney Geels for Congress News - October 21, 2022

Government and Politics

October 22, 2022

The Courtney Geels for Congress team has been hard at work sending a nurse to Congress! On Wednesday, Oct 19th, Courtney sponsored a night of JOKES FOR VOTES at Devine's Sports Bar. We laughed til we cried and Courtney got to hear the concerns of many Durham residents.



Thank you to everyone that attended!

EARLY VOTING started yesterday and we are so thankful for our fantastic volunteers who came out to many of the locations and handed out palm cards, greeted voters, and rocked Courtney Geels for Congress gear to raise awareness! Thank you!

Get your own Courtney Geels merch here!