Despite North Carolina Republicans in Congress Voting Against It, Biden to Sign Marriage Equality Bill

Government and Politics

December 13, 2022

Today, despite all North Carolina Republicans in the U.S. House voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, President Joe Biden will sign the landmark marriage equality bill into law, enshrining marriage equality protections for Americans.

The eight North Carolina Republicans were among the 169 GOP representatives and 36 GOP senators who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act – despite more than 70% of Americans supporting same sex-marriage, including a majority of Republicans.

“While President Biden and Democrats are enshrining into law Americans’ freedom to marry who they love, the fact that the majority of Republicans in Congress – including eight of Republicans from North Carolina – refused to support these protections for marriage equality is yet another reminder of just how out of touch and extreme Republicans’ MAGA agenda is,” said NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson.