January 23, 2023

Edwards Announces Committee Assignments for the 118th Congress

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) today announced that he has been recommended for a rare assignment of three committees for the 118th Congress.

Edwards received seats on the influential House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the House Budget Committee, and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.



He was recommended for the assignments by the Republican Steering Committee, a group made up of Edwards’ GOP peers and Republican House leadership, who also granted a waiver for him to be allowed to sit on a third committee.



“I am honored to serve on these three committees that will make a tangible and meaningful difference in the day-to-day lives of Western North Carolinians,” said Edwards.



“During my time in Raleigh, I was known as a workhorse. In recommending me for three committees with heavy workloads and hefty responsibilities, my colleagues in Washington recognize that I’m there to work hard for the people of WNC and for all Americans.



“This is a chance to help strengthen transportation and infrastructure in our mountains, which I hear about frequently when traveling around the district. It’s also a chance to tackle our ever-increasing debt and deficit, and to help make government more transparent and accountable.



“I thank my colleagues for this honor, and I look forward to working with them on these and other issues.”



The Steering Committee’s recommendations are subject to ratification by the House Republican Conference.