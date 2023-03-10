Edwards announces mobile office visit to Haywood County

Government and Politics

March 10, 2023

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) today announced that his congressional mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will be in Haywood County on Wednesday, March 15.

“My staff and I will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser ready to meet with constituents and help with casework,” said Edwards.

Who: Congressman Edwards and staff

When: 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, March 15

Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars, lower parking lot, 216 Miller St., Waynesville, NC

What: Mobile office hours for constituents to share thoughts and receive assistance with federal agencies